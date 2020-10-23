NUS has fallen short in handling of sexual allegations against ex-Tembusu College don, pledges to be more transparent: Tommy Koh

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) has pledged to be more open and transparent in the way it provides information about sexual misconduct cases.

Professor Tommy Koh said on Friday (Oct 23) that NUS has fallen short in its handling of recent sexual allegations made against a former college fellow, Dr Jeremy Fernando.

Prof Koh, who is rector of Tembusu College, where Dr Fernando was teaching, said: "Going forward, NUS will be more open, transparent, more willing to disseminate information in a timely manner."

Speaking at a media briefing, he acknowledged that NUS, as a public institution, had not given timely updates about the case involving Dr Fernando.

"The university can learn from the Singapore Government in the way it had dealt with Sars in 2003 and Covid-19 in 2020," said Prof Koh, spelling out three criteria that NUS did not meet, in his view.

"The policy is to be open rather than closed, to be transparent rather than opaque, to give timely information to your stakeholders rather than to withhold such information," he said.

"NUS has a rather conservative culture, and felt that when you dismiss a staff, the HR practice is that you don't tell the world that somebody has been sacked," he added.

But he noted that this practice is applicable in the private sector but not to a public institution like NUS.

"I have 600 students, faculty (in Tembusu College). Everyone of them has a right to know, and in this respect, I think NUS has fallen short," said Prof Koh.

On Wednesday, NUS announced that it had made a police report against Dr Fernando following allegations of sexual misconduct made against him "given the seriousness of the allegations".

It had also advised the two female students who accused Dr Fernando of misconduct to do the same.

The university also provided a detailed timeline of when it first became aware of the allegations against Dr Fernando, and the actions it took - which included interviewing him and barring him from making contact with students.

Internal investigations found that Dr Fernando "had an intimate association" with an undergraduate - a serious breach of its code of conduct for staff, NUS said. The university thus sacked him on Oct 7.

The two undergraduate women who earlier spoke to The Straits Times about the case did not want to be named or give their ages.

One of the women alleged that Dr Fernando made non-consensual sexual advances, such as kissing and groping her, and performed oral sex while she was drunk.

The other woman alleged that he tried touching her and kissing her. He later told her not to tell anyone, and that if she did not keep it a secret, he would lose his job.

Dr Fernando has not responded to queries from ST.

The police confirmed that a report has been made and investigations are ongoing.