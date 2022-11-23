NUS graduates ranked 8th most employable in global survey

SINGAPORE - Graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS) are the eighth most employable in the world, according to a survey based on inputs of international recruiters and managers.

This is one spot higher than NUS’ showing in 2021, said the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey, which was released on Wednesday and is in its 12th year.

In the latest ranking, which is compiled annually by French human resource consultancy Emerging and published by Times Higher Education, NUS is the only Singapore university to place in the top 10 and one of two from Asia, with the University of Tokyo in seventh place.

Four of the top five universities are from the United States, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked No. 1, followed by the California Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Stanford University in fifth spot. The University of Cambridge from Britain is ranked fourth.

The survey measures how sought after graduates from various universities are in the job market.

A total of 98,014 votes were canvassed from international recruiters and managers, and the top 250 universities for employability across 45 countries feature in the ranking.

The ranking is based on six key drivers identified by businesses as the main contributors to creating employable graduates.

They include academic excellence, specialisation in technical and research expertise, as well as soft skills and digital skills of graduates.