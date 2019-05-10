Nursery-rhyme stamps and transformable mahjong table among top winners at Singapore Creator Awards

SINGAPORE - A nursery rhyme-themed stamp collection, a smart padlock and a transformable mahjong table were among the top designs at Singapore Creator Awards 2019, presented on Friday evening (May 10).

The stamp collection, which won the top prize in the graphic design category, features characters from English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil nursery rhymes, such as Baa Baa Black Sheep and Bangau Oh Bangau.

Graphic designer Andy Koh, 45, hopes his stamp designs impart the value of cultural and racial diversity to young Singaporeans.

Organised by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) flagship Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Creator Awards is a design competition which aims to spur creativity that is distinctively Singaporean. It is in its second year.

The top winner in the lifestyle product category was a padlock, by smart lock company igloohome, which allows users to manage access by creating PIN codes or bluetooth keys via an app.

Ms Jessica Wong, 35, creative director and co-founder of local furniture brand Scene Shang, bagged the silver prize in the lifestyle product category with a mahjong table that can be folded down into a slim console.

Bronze went to Mr David Jonathan Ui, 22, a design student from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, who designed a nostalgic lightweight rattan stool.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling presented trophies and cash prizes of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 to the top three winners of each category at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

This year, the DBS "Recycle more, Waste less" award was added to recognise innovative ideas that help solve environmental problems.

Temasek Polytechnic students Emily Chan and Chan Xiao Lin, both 20, won the $3,000 prize for their "Lobang Loot" business model prototype. This offers a weekly subscription service that provides meal kits with recipes and the right proportions of ingredients one needs to cook the meal to reduce food wastage.