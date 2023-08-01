Nurse stays by side of the dying, which she could not do for her dad

SINGAPORE – A nurse who could not get home in time to be with her father as he drew his last breath vowed afterwards not to let her patients die alone, if she could help it.

Ms Lacdaying Cherrie, 37, a staff nurse at the All Saints Home nursing home in Hougang, tries to make sure she is there for elderly residents in their last moments, staying by their side to comfort them and their families.

In 2016, her father was suddenly admitted to intensive care in the Philippines for multiple organ failure from diabetes. She got a flight home that day but was too late to say goodbye. He was 57.

Guilt set in. “I’m a nurse but why was I not there?” she asked herself.

Her dad, a paediatrician, had inspired her to become a nurse. After his death, she felt that though she was not able to be at his side, she would make up for it by being there for others.

She said: “I want to be there when there’s another person needing my help. If I wasn’t able to witness your last breath, I want to witness other people’s last breath, then I can tell you, I was with someone.”

She told The Straits Times ahead of Nurses Day on Tuesday: “I feel they are also scared if nobody is with them. But when you are there, they feel they can go on. I tell them, ‘I’m here, I will call your family. It’s okay, if you cannot (hold on), you just go, your daughter is coming’. And I see that the resident is peaceful to go.

“And when the family comes in and asks me how their mother was on her last breath, I say she was very peaceful. She was very comfortable. She was not in pain.”