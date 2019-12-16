Number of fires linked to PMDs at 5-year high

The number of fires related to personal mobility devices (PMDs) is at the highest in five years.

There were 73 PMD-related fires in the first nine months of this year, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post yesterday.

This figure is almost equal to the 74 fires involving these devices for the whole of last year.

More of such fires have happened since September.

A man and an infant were taken to the hospital on Oct 8 after a fire in a Bukit Batok flat, suspected to have been caused by a PMD.

On Dec 5, a PMD left charging in a Housing Board block common corridor in Clementi caused a fire that led to three residents being evacuated.

Fires involving these devices have become increasingly common in recent years.

In 2017, there were 49 PMD-related fires, up from 14 in 2016 and just one in 2015.

A total of 71 victims were injured by these fires from 2016 to September this year.

They included a 40-year-old man who died in hospital after being rescued from his burning flat in Bukit Batok in July. The blaze was linked to three e-scooters found burned in the unit.

Many victims had thought these fires would not happen to them, the SCDF said in its Facebook post. "But your household items, pets, and your loved ones can be in danger when a PMD fire happens."

Examine PMD battery regularly for deformities such as bloating, corrosion or powdery residue.

Do not leave device charging unattended for a long time or overnight, or immediately after use.

Do not tamper, modify or repair device or battery.

The deadline for PMDs to be certified safe was brought forward by six months to July 1, 2020, in response to concerns about the risks they pose to the public, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament in August.

He also announced that from April 1 next year, all e-scooters will have to go for mandatory inspections.

The UL2272 standard is a set of safety requirements covering the electrical drive train system of PMDs, including the battery system. Devices have to undergo rigorous tests at accredited testing centres before being certified.

In a video in its Facebook post, the SCDF advises the public to dispose of PMDs which are not UL2272-certified as soon as possible.

From now until March next year, they can dispose of the devices at designated disposal points set up by e-waste recyclers appointed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) across Housing Board estates, or at the LTA's office in Sin Ming.

PMD users should also examine their devices' batteries regularly for damage and deformities such as bloating, corrosion or powdery residue, said the SCDF.

They should not leave their devices charging unattended for a prolonged period of time or overnight, or immediately after use.

The SCDF also reminded users to avoid tampering, modifying or repairing their devices or batteries.

• For more information on UL2272 certification, go to www.go.gov.sg/ul2272sg or www.go.gov.sg/pmddisposal