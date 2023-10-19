Number of dengue cases down in the first 2 weeks of October

SINGAPORE – The number of dengue cases in Singapore dropped in the first two weeks of October, after exceeding 300 in September.

Data on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website shows that there were 266 reported cases between Oct 1 and 7, and 215 between Oct 8 and last Saturday.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, there were 98 reported cases.

This brings the total number of reported cases in the year to 7,884.

As at Monday, there were 53 active dengue clusters, of which nine are coded red – meaning that there are 10 or more cases in a cluster.

Areas in the red-alert band that continue to report persistent dengue transmission are Club Street in Chinatown with 111 cases, Lentor Loop in Ang Mo Kio with 83 cases, and Cardiff Grove in Serangoon Garden with 46 cases.

The 60-case cluster in Eng Kong Road, Bukit Timah, has closed.

“Warmer months from May to October usually see higher dengue transmission in Singapore, due to rapid development of the Aedes mosquito vector and faster multiplication of the dengue virus in mosquitoes,” said NEA.

Warmer weather in the coming months because of the El Nino phenomenon may also worsen the dengue situation.

In September, NEA had said on its website that “with the increase in proportion of the previously less prevalent dengue virus serotype 1 (DenV-1)”, Singapore may sustain a “high level of dengue transmission towards the end of the year”.

The rise in cases of DenV-1 was a concern, because this has historically been associated with a surge in dengue cases months later, said the NEA website.

The agency advised those who are diagnosed with or suspected to be infected with dengue to avoid further mosquito bites. They can apply insect repellent regularly, spray insecticide in dark corners around the house, and wear long-sleeved clothes to prevent the spreading of the virus to mosquitoes and other people in their neighbourhoods.