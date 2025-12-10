Number of child abuse cases in Singapore up in 2024, primary school kids make up biggest group

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

There were 2,303 cases of child abuse with high safety and risk concerns in 2024.

SINGAPORE - Child abuse cases rose in Singapore in 2024, with those aged seven to 12 making up the largest group of children abused by a loved one.

New high-risk cases increased by 14.5 per cent, from 2,011 in 2023 to 2,303 in 2024. These cases managed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF’s) Protective Service are classified as Tier 2 cases, involving significant safety and risk concerns.

Tier 1 cases – generally lower-risk cases managed by community agencies – also climbed, rising 18 per cent from 2,787 to 3,292. Some cases may shift between tiers if their severity changes.

Overall, domestic violence cases, including spousal and elder abuse, went up in 2024.

The increase reflects growing awareness and a greater willingness among victims, families and the public to report abuse, MSF said in its Domestic Violence Trends Report released on Dec 10.

This has enabled more people to seek help earlier, reducing the chances of cases remaining hidden or escalating, the ministry said.

It expects reported cases to stay elevated in the medium term as detection and reporting improve, before numbers stabilise over time.

Child abuse – involving those under the age of 18 – can include physical, sexual, emotional or psychological harm, as well as neglect.

Among the different types of abuse, physical abuse was most common among Tier 2 child abuse cases in 2024. The number of physical abuse cases rose from 888 in 2023 to 1,171 in 2024.

Ms Natalie Lim, director of the family, community and specialist division at Allkin Singapore, said that physical abuse signs are more easily identifiable by first responders in a child’s life, like teachers, neighbours, medical and social service professionals, and members of the public.

“With high awareness and ongoing vigilance across this network, indicators of physical harm are often picked up earlier,” she said.

MSF said the overall incidence rate of more severe, or Tier 2, new child abuse cases in 2024 remained relatively low, at under three per 1,000 children.

An example of a lower-risk case cited in the report is a family facing significant emotional and financial stress, which may affect their children.

Situations where children receive inappropriate or excessive discipline, but their caregivers are receptive to help to improve their parenting, are categorised as cases with a moderate safety and risk concern.

High-risk cases usually involve sexual abuse, severe neglect, or serious injuries.

In November, Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee said in Parliament that excessive physical discipline will be considered abuse. He was announcing new measures to improve safeguards in the child protection system in the wake of Megan Khung’s death.

Megan died at the age of four in February 2020, after suffering over a year of horrific abuse by her mother and her then boyfriend.

MSF previously told ST that when disciplinary action results in a child sustaining injuries or serious physical harm, or is likely to do so, it is considered physical abuse.

This could happen when a parent uses the cane several times a week with force hard enough to break a child’s skin, leaving injuries and marks, or a parent uses “great force” to push a child against a wall that may result in physical harm, the ministry said.

In 2024, 1,380 children aged seven to 12 made up Tier 1 abuse cases, accounting for the largest share of cases in this category. There were 1,037 Tier 1 child abuse cases involving children younger than seven, and 875 cases involving those aged 13 to 18.

Ms Lim said that younger children may be less likely to report abuse as many do not have the emotional vocabulary or developmental maturity to articulate what is happening. Some may not even recognise that what they are experiencing is wrong, she said.

They rely heavily on the vigilance of adults around them, which reflects the importance of the wider community in detecting warning signs and stepping in to protect children, she added.

In higher-risk Tier 2 cases, the number of males rose significantly , reaching nearly the same level as females, reversing a previous trend from 2021 to 2023 when female cases were consistently higher.

MSF said that educating primary school pupils on personal safety, and the training and vigilance of professionals, may have contributed to the higher reporting in this age group.

In the first half of 2025, the number of Tier 1 and 2 child abuse cases were lower as compared to the same period in 2024, according to preliminary data . But the month of October showed an uptick in new Tier 2 cases, compared to earlier months in 2025.

When asked for figures, MSF said it will be released in 2026’s report.

MSF said in response to queries that this uptick was observed in the initial weeks after the release of a review panel report on Megan Khung’s case in late October. The panel had been set up to review the case and how the sector handled it at the time.

“Given that one of the main referral sources were the public, Megan’s case that attracted widespread coverage likely contributed to the uptick,” the ministry told ST.

MSF called for the public to stay alert for signs of child abuse in the community, with children being away from school during the year-end holiday period.

“Together, by staying alert and offering support to those around us, we can help protect those at risk of abuse.”

To report child abuse or domestic violence, members of the public can call the National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline at 1800-777-0000.