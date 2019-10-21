NUHS chief executive John Wong elected to US-based National Academy of Medicine

SINGAPORE - The chief executive of the National University Health System (NUHS), Professor John Eu-Li Wong, was elected on Monday (Oct 21) to the United States-based National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

Election to the academy is "considered one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine", said the National University of Singapore (NUS) and NUHS in a statement on Monday.

The academy aims to address critical issues in health, medicine and related policy.

An election to the academy recognises individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care and public health, the statement added.

Prof Wong, who is also senior vice-president of health affairs at NUS and a medical oncologist-haematologist, has been actively involved in the development of health and biomedical sciences in Singapore. He served as a member of the National Health and Biomedical Sciences Executive Committee.

He obtained his medical degree from NUS and completed his residency and fellowship at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, where he was the Chief Resident in Medicine, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

At an international level, Prof Wong is a former president of the World Health Summit and a founding member of the Association of Academic Health Centers (International).

He served on the editorial board of the Journal of the American Medical Association, the International Affairs Committee of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, M8 Alliance of Academic Health Centers, and the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Personalized and Precision Medicine.

In his 27-year career with NUS and NUHS, Prof Wong has held various leadership positions.

These include chairman of NUH's medical board; vice-president of life sciences at NUS; dean of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at NUS; and director of the National University Cancer Institute Singapore.

He is also the Isabel Chan Professor in Medical Sciences at NUS.