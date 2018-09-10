Nuggets of HDB town trivia at ST quiz site

Did you know there was a zoo in one of Singapore's Housing Board (HDB) estates? How did Queens-town get its name?

Most Singaporeans hold HDB estates dear, yet many may not know interesting trivia about the estates.

Find out how well you know Singapore's HDB towns by taking an interactive quiz by The Straits Times that is a little bit quirky and a whole lot of fun.

An eclectic mix of questions will challenge even the most avid fans of Singapore's housing history.

To play the game, answer multiple-choice questions about 10 estates here - from Toa Payoh to Marine Parade.

Heritage features are important to many Singapore residents, and there may be worries that HDB towns are losing their mojo with modernisation. Well, a recent move by the HDB may help fight that.

Each public housing estate has a distinct character, and to enhance it, HDB said last week that it will launch design guides on each of its 24 towns.

The guides will also ensure coherent development over the decades to come, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong.

Have fun with the quiz at str.sg/knowyourHDBtowns

When you get your score at the end of the quiz, you will find out if the HDB heartland is truly in your heart and if it makes your "heart go Bedok Bedok", as they say.

