NTUC wants more help for PMEs

  • Published
    2 hours ago

NTUC has called for more unemployment support and benefits for professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) who have lost their jobs, beyond existing schemes. It suggested giving monetary support to PMEs who are transitioning between jobs.

