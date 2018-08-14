NTUC plans association for freelance instructors

The National Trades Union Congress announced yesterday plans to form a new National Instructors and Coaches Association, which aims to look after the interests of freelancers who teach sports, enrichment and wellness, among others, in schools and communities. It estimates there are 5,000 such full-time freelancers.

Benefits include affordable insurance that covers wage loss due to illness and injuries, better job prospects via networking and training, and an established body to resolve work issues.

