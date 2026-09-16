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NTUC members can get free entry to Sentosa every month

NTUC members must have an active Sentosa Islander membership to enjoy the benefit.

SINGAPORE – NTUC members can now enjoy up to two free entries to Sentosa every month , National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong announced in a Facebook post on Sept 16.

“This new benefit is part of our ongoing efforts to stretch the value of NTUC membership and help workers and their families enjoy more quality experiences together,” said Yong, who is also MP for Radin Mas .

NTUC members must have an active Sentosa Islander membership to enjoy the benefit. They can link their NTUC membership to their Islander account through the MySentosa app.

Each NTUC member can claim up to two complimentary island admission e-vouchers a month, with each voucher valid only within the claimed month. New e-vouchers will be released on the first day of the month.

The vouchers can be used on any day, including weekends and public holidays. Members can use both vouchers on the same day.