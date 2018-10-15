NTUC Link marks 20th year with $140,000 worth of promotions and giveaways

SINGAPORE - NTUC Link, a social enterprise under the labour movement, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion, there will be $140,000 worth of promotions and giveaways from Oct 8 to Nov 4, said the company in a statement on Monday (Oct 15).

More than 2.1 million people and over 90 per cent of households here are members under NTUC Link's Plus! rewards programme, which issues loyalty points known as LinkPoints.

The points can be redeemed for discounts at 270 merchants and more than 1,200 outlets islandwide, including FairPrice supermarkets as well as dining, shopping and leisure stores.

This year, $42 million worth of LinkPoints have been issued to members so far, and the figure is set to hit more than $50 million for the year.

Members have accrued more than $422 million worth of savings in the past 20 years, said NTUC Link in the statement.

Mr Sandeep Bhalla, NTUC Link chief executive officer, said: "With data science, analytics and technology, we look to create more relevant, compelling and delightful reward offerings for our members."

NTUC Link launched the Plus! App in April this year, which allows its members to access deals and check their LinkPoints balance, among other things.

In February, NTUC Link partnered EZ-Link for members to use the ez-link card for retail payment as part of the cashless drive.