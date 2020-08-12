NTUC LearningHub to provide taxi, private-hire driver training

From Sept 1, those aiming to be licensed as taxi or private-hire drivers will be able to attend courses at a third training provider: NTUC LearningHub.

It will offer courses for the Taxi Driver's Vocational Licence and the Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

The courses will be held at the hub's facilities at NTUC Trade Union House in Bras Basah and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) in Jurong East.

Currently, the two training providers are ComfortDelGro Taxi and Singapore Taxi Academy.

The LTA said Singapore Polytechnic (SP) will replace e2i as a test centre for the two licences. The polytechnic will start offering tests from this Saturday, while the institute will stop providing test services from Sept 30.

In a Facebook post on the new appointments yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said: "NTUC LearningHub and SP can also help our drivers with their value-added services such as advisory on reskilling and upskilling opportunities, to help them stay relevant and better meet the demands of today's workforce landscape."

The LTA added that "this will enhance drivers' skill sets and employability to help ease their transition to other sectors".

It said it is reviewing the curricula for the two licences to create greater parity between the taxi and private-hire car industries.

These will be updated to account for evolving industry practices and new technologies so that the training programmes remain relevant to the industry's needs, it added.

More details will be given in the fourth quarter of this year, it said.