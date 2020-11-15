NTUC LearningHub CEO Kwek Kok Kwong dies at age 53

SINGAPORE - The chief executive of NTUC LearningHub Kwek Kok Kwong died on Saturday (Nov 14) at age 53.

It is believed Mr Kwek collapsed after a cycling session with a group of his friends. He could not be resuscitated after being taken to the hospital.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, an NTUC LearningHub spokesman said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that NTUC LearningHub CEO Kwek Kok Kwong passed away on Nov 14.

"During his nearly eight years with NTUC LearningHub, Kok Kwong was an inspirational CEO who was unwavering in his dedication to serving the training needs of our workers and helping them in their lifelong learning journeys.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and to all who were touched by his generosity, kindness and compassion. We will miss him dearly."

According to his LinkedIn profile, before his appointment at NTUC LearningHub, Mr Kwek served with the Singapore Armed Forces from 1990 to 2012.

He rose to the rank of brigadier-general in 2009 and planned and oversaw operations in the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Since 2016, he also held the role of chairman at the Singapore National Co-operative Federation. He was the deputy chief executive of NTUC First Campus between August 2012 and December 2015.

Mr Kwek attended Cambridge University and studied mathematics. He also went to the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, where he got a Master in Public Administration.

On Sunday morning, a Facebook group called "In remembrance of Kwek Kok Kwong 1967-2020, 14th November - the life lived" was started for friends and family of Mr Kwek to post messages and pictures commemorating his life.

One of Mr Kwek's friends, Mr Fua Kia Liang, who works in the technology industry, said: "I knew K3, as he is more fondly called, back in military days and we kept in touch ever since, through running and social activities.

"He was a rare personality with a really sharp mind but never arrogant. He was grounded and made a conscious effort to get along with folks from different backgrounds. You never felt that the world revolved around him when you were with him."