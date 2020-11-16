NTUC LearningHub CEO dies, aged 53

The chief executive of NTUC LearningHub, Mr Kwek Kok Kwong, died on Saturday, aged 53.

Mr Kwek collapsed in the Seletar area at about 8pm after a cycling session with a group of friends from his Victoria School days.

Paramedics could not detect a pulse at the scene and he was taken to hospital but could not be resuscitated.

Mr Kwek's wife Magdalene Tan, an educator, said: "As a husband, he was a very good provider. He was a man of few words but he showed his love and care through his actions. He might not say the words 'I love you' but he'll always ask what we need or want."

Mr Kwek and his wife, who declined to give her age, have a daughter, 23, and a son, 21.

A spokesman for NTUC LearningHub said: "During his nearly eight years with NTUC LearningHub, Kok Kwong was an inspirational CEO who was unwavering in his dedication to serving the training needs of our workers... Our deepest condolences go out to his family and all who were touched by his generosity, kindness and compassion. We will miss him dearly."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Kwek served with the Singapore Armed Forces from 1990 to 2012 prior to his appointment at NTUC LearningHub.

He rose to the rank of brigadier-general in 2009, and oversaw operations in the Republic of Singapore Air Force. Since 2016, he was chairman of the Singapore National Cooperative Federation. He was the deputy chief executive of NTUC First Campus between August 2012 and December 2015.

Mr Kwek studied mathematics at Cambridge University. He then went to the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, where he got a master's in public administration.

Yesterday, a Facebook group called "In remembrance of Kwek Kok Kwong 1967-2020, 14th November - the life lived" was created so Mr Kwek's friends and family could post messages and pictures on the page to celebrate his life.

One of Mr Kwek's friends, Mr Fua Kia Liang, who works in the technology industry, said: "I knew K3, as he is more fondly called, back in our military days and we kept in touch ever since... He is grounded and makes a conscious effort to get along with folks from different backgrounds."