Robots, apps, and cloud technology: How digital skills are preparing frontliners for the future of work

Mr Desmond Soh, 44, a production trainer at global energy company Shell, used to spend a significant part of his work day on administrative tasks such as emailing and following up on documents requiring his colleagues’ input.

After he attended a ‘Digital Workplace’ course offered by continuing education and training provider NTUC LearningHub in 2021, he discovered the endless possibilities digitalisation could offer. Through the course, he learned to tap into useful online applications and tools, which enabled him to improve his efficiency and productivity at work.

Today, Mr Soh relies on cloud-based documents that he and his colleagues can work on together in real-time, as well as Microsoft’s Power Automate platform to email documents to relevant stakeholders efficiently.

“There has been a huge change in the way I work. Now, I can devote more time to higher-value tasks, such as conducting more hands-on practice and quality feedback sessions with my trainees,” he shares.

More importantly, the course ignited in him a newfound passion to further pursue the potential of digitalisation as part of Shell’s ongoing digital drive, as well as encourage his colleagues to do the same.

In March last year, Mr Soh joined a team at Shell that is piloting the use of a robotic rover in the firm’s plants, to take readings from pumps, valves, pressure gauges and other equipment – a task that is currently done by technicians manually.

The ongoing trial aims to assess if robots can do this to gather more and better quality data, while employees can focus on higher-value work, such as handling exceptional situations and equipment maintenance planning.