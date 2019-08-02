NTUC initiative to support working mums starts with Grab vouchers for 12,000 union members

SINGAPORE - Working mums who are National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) union members can redeem $9 worth of vouchers for Grab rides and GrabFood delivery under an initiative launched on Friday (Aug 2).

The move is part of a Friends of Working Mums scheme set up by the NTUC's U Family unit to help members "stretch their time and dollar".

Working mums with a youngest child below seven are eligible. There are 12,000 of the Grab voucher gifts available until the end of this year through unions or via www.ufamily.org.sg/FOWM.

Employers and unions can also buy subsidised corporate packages for members. These cost $50 for $69 worth of ride and food delivery vouchers, or $100 for $138 worth of vouchers.

NTUC said on Friday that U Family will curate more products and services as part of the initiative but it did not specify when these will be rolled out.

Ms Koh Yan Ping, acting director of the NTUC Women and Family Unit, said working mums are highly time-strapped and as such the scheme hopes to help them "become more effective and productive by maximising their time and dollar".

Grab Singapore country head Yee Wee Tang added: "We hope to help working mothers spend more time with their families and alleviate their worries. We want to empower them to reach a better quality of life."

Administrative assistant Nur Atiqah Ismail, 34, said the vouchers will be helpful as she takes a cab or ride-hailing service almost every day, either to drop her three-year-old daughter off at childcare in the morning or to pick her up before the 7pm cut off.

It can cost up to $23 for her to travel from her elder daughter's Bukit Panjang school to the childcare centre in Jurong East during the morning rush hour.

Her husband works odd hours as a limousine driver so she has to bring the kids home in the evenings.

"I try not to be late but we are only human. Every little bit of help counts and at least there's something to lighten the burden," added Ms Nur Atiqah.