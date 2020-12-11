NTUC forms two new associations for creative content professionals and delivery riders

SINGAPORE - The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has set up two new associations to represent freelance and self-employed individuals (FSEs) - specifically for creative content professionals and delivery riders.

NTUC said in a statement on Friday (Dec 11) that its FSE unit had been engaging workers in both sectors and found that they were ready to formalise their representation to push for better work protection and prospects.

FSE creative content professionals- such as photographers, videographers and scriptwriters - will be represented by the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore) (Vicpa), while delivery riders will be represented by the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA).

Supported by NTUC, both groups will work closely with various stakeholders to address work issues faced by FSEs, enhance support frameworks and uplift work prospects.

NDCA seeks to address the safety of FSE delivery riders by ensuring all members have sufficient insurance coverage in the event of income disruption. Currently, many delivery riders bear the risk of illnesses and injuries themselves.

NDCA members will enjoy NTUC benefits such as insurance coverage against death and total and permanent disability, cash support like the NTUC Care Fund for income loss and training assistance.

On the other hand, the Vicpa aims to help buyers understand how creative professionals charge as well as their value of service, and develop a code of ethics to guide industry practices.

"These two associations represent a rapidly growing part of the freelance workforce. The union will continue to work closely with the government, the associations as well as freelance workers to ensure that they are well protected as they go about their businesses," said Ms Yeo Wan Ling, director of NTUC and the organisation's spokesperson for FSEs.