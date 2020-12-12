NTUC forms associations for delivery riders and creative content professionals

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has set up two new associations to represent freelance and self-employed (FSEs) individuals - specifically for creative content professionals and delivery riders.

It said in a statement yesterday that its FSE unit has been engaging workers in both sectors and found that they were ready to formalise their representation to push for better work protection and prospects.

FSE creative content professionals - such as photographers, videographers and scriptwriters - will be represented by the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Singapore), or Vicpa, while delivery riders will be represented by the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA).

Vicpa will include around 1,000 creative content professionals and NDCA will cover about 2,000 delivery riders.

Supported by NTUC, both associations will work closely with various stakeholders to address work issues faced by FSE individuals, enhance support frameworks and uplift work prospects.

NDCA seeks to address the safety of FSE delivery riders by ensuring that all members have sufficient insurance coverage in the event of income disruption.

Currently, many delivery riders bear the risk of illnesses and injuries themselves.

NDCA members will enjoy NTUC benefits, such as insurance coverage against death and total and permanent disability, cash support, like the NTUC Care Fund for income loss, and training assistance.

On the other hand, Vicpa aims to help clients understand how creative professionals charge for their services, as well as the value of their services, and develop a code of ethics to guide industry practices.