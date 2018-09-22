NTUC Enterprise to buy Kopitiam

NTUC Enterprise is buying home-grown brand Kopitiam as part of its social mission to offer affordable cooked food to Singaporeans.

Set up in 1988 and regarded as one of the three largest players in Singapore, Kopitiam has 80 outlets islandwide comprising 56 foodcourts, 21 coffee shops and three hawker centres, as well as two central kitchens.

NTUC Foodfare, for its part, manages 14 foodcourts, 10 coffee shops and nine hawker centres.

Kopitiam's popular prepaid stored-value cards for cashless dining can continue to be used at all the outlets.

There are about 1.8 million cardholders in Singapore.

