NTUC celebrates 60th anniversary with discounted groceries

Union members can receive 50 per cent off selected groceries at NTUC FairPrice until June 2.

They can buy up to six selected "super savers" items at the supermarket chain's retail outlets and online store. The discounted products at the outlets and online are different and the offers are refreshed weekly.

Members of the public can also enjoy the FairPrice deals, but only for products online.

NTUC Enterprise is offering benefits worth $20 million to union members until the end of the year, to celebrate May Day and the 60th anniversary of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

More than 600,000 members and their families stand to benefit, said NTUC Enterprise in a statement, adding that the savings will help members to manage the cost of living and afford expenses such as insurance, healthcare, education and financial planning.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive officer of NTUC Enterprise and FairPrice Group, said: "Through our union member deals which commemorate NTUC's 60th anniversary, we strengthen our resolve towards our social mission and generate further value for members and their families."

Yesterday, Mr Seah visited stall owners at the newly revamped Kopitiam outlet in Plaza Singapura.

From next month, members will be able to enjoy hot coffee and tea at 50 cents at close to 100 coffee shops and foodcourts run by NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam.

They can also access offers across NTUC's social enterprises until Dec 31. The offers include complimentary term life insurance for the first year at NTUC Income that covers up to $50,000, and an exclusive deal of a package of 60 online courses from NTUC LearningHub at $6, which retails at $26.

Deals such as a commission rebate of up to 60 per cent on insurance policies purchased through financial advisory MoneyOwl - a joint venture between NTUC Enterprise Cooperative and Providend Holding - have also been extended to the end of this year.

From next month, members will be able to enjoy hot coffee and tea at 50 cents at close to 100 coffee shops and foodcourts run by NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam.

Businessman and union member Ronald Liew, 70, said he is looking forward to getting hot coffee and tea at 50 cents from Kopitiam outlets, while pre-school teacher Linda Lim Beng Tin, 65, is eager to buy discounted groceries at NTUC FairPrice.

She said: "I'm happy to hear about the upcoming offers, especially the discounted groceries, as they will greatly benefit me during this tough period."