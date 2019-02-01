NTUC calls for top-up of SkillsFuture Credit in its wish list for Budget 2019

SINGAPORE - The labour movement is calling on the Government to provide an additional $500 in SkillsFuture Credit to help workers upgrade their skills.

It also hopes to see extensions for the Special Employment Credit scheme (SEC) and the Career Support Programme, two salary support schemes that strive to boost the employment prospects of older workers and professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

The labour movement suggestions are on the Budget wish list shared by National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay on Friday (Feb 1), speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a forum on skills and training.

Mr Tay said that some workers have used up all $500 of their SkillsFuture Credit, which is given to all Singaporeans aged 25 and above who want to learn a second skill since January 2016.

A top-up now is timely, he added, because the half-life of skills is five years, which means about half of what was learnt five years ago is irrelevant now.

"Because of rapid changes and transformation, you can't just have one skill and it can keep you going for the rest of your life, you probably have to reskill quite often," he said.

As for the Special Employment Credit scheme, which subsidises the wages of Singaporean workers aged 55 and above who earn up to $4,000, Mr Tay said NTUC hopes to see it extended for another three years to encourage employers to hire and retain older workers as the population ages.

The scheme was extended once in 2017 and ends in December this year.

Mr Tay said the Career Support Programme, which subsidises the wages of mid-career or long-term unemployed people hired into PMET jobs and is due to end next month, should be extended for another two years, as early successes have been seen in getting workers into new jobs.

"Amid global uncertainties and an uncertain outlook, coupled with structural challenges including great transformation and technological developments, the labour movement hopes this year's Budget 2019 will have a greater focus to help workers in training and upgrading, as well as helping both workers and employers, as well as our tripartite partners, leverage some of the existing programmes to make sure they continue to stay employed and employable," he said.