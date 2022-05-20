NTUC awards

Bob Tan earns top honour

Updated
Published
4 min ago

For nearly 30 years, he championed workers and has been a leading light in the trade union movement. Mr Bob Tan earned the top honour at the NTUC May Day awards yesterday for his contributions to the labour union.

