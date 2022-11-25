NTU think-tank can serve as bridge between China and rest of the world: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - The Nanyang Centre of Public Administration (NCPA) can serve as an important node for China to understand Singapore and the region, and for the region to have a better appreciation of China, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday.

The centre, which is part of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), has come a long way in building bridges between China and Singapore over the last 30 years, he added.

DPM Heng was speaking at a gala dinner at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre to celebrate NCPA’s 30th anniversary and the Lien Ying Chow Legacy Fellowship’s 15th anniversary.

He said that with a can-do “Nanyang spirit”, NCPA has evolved its offerings over the years while buttressing signature programmes such as the Mayors’ Class and the Lien Fellows.

The Mayors’ Class has nurtured 1,700 graduates who are government officials, businessmen and tertiary institution officials from China. It also regularly runs seminars and forums to promote the exchange of views and ideas, and to facilitate collaboration and the discovery of new opportunities.

The Lien Ying Chow Legacy Fellowship, established in 2007 by the Lien Foundation, is a platform for outstanding government officials, professionals and academics from Singapore and China to gain useful insights from one another on public administration, corporate governance and management.

The 127 Lien Fellows have become a diverse community who keep in touch through networking events or scholarly exchanges.

The world today is more fractured and inward-looking, marked by tension between the big powers. Countries have turned towards strengthening resilience and mitigating the risks of external shocks, said Mr Heng.

“But we must remember that the stressors that societies are confronting – like climate change, ageing populations, and the fourth industrial revolution – are common and global in nature,” he added. “The case for collaboration and cooperation is stronger than ever.”

There are positive signs of late, the most significant being the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in Bali earlier in November, he said.

This provides renewed encouragement to restore existing bridges and build new ones to tackle urgent global challenges like climate change and economic transformation, he added.

Just as the world needs a boost to revive cooperation and build new bridges, NCPA must also progress with the times to maintain its relevance and grow its contributions, said Mr Heng, who suggested two ways it can do so.

First, it must continuously innovate to make its offerings relevant and valuable to its stakeholders. It must give its graduates a strong grasp of key global issues, such as digitalisation, Industry 4.0 and climate change.

NCPA should also tie its research more closely to key issues on the policy agenda, and actively contribute to the thinking and implementation process in areas such as those identified by the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation between Singapore and China. The Lien Fellows could also be tapped on to build up NCPA’s think-tank functions.