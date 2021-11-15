NTU team finds way to convert waste residue into building materials

SINGAPORE - Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have found a way to turn trash into resources - using ash generated from its waste treatment facility to capture carbon emissions and convert them into, for example, construction materials.

The project was one of 12 awarded a combined $55 million in grants under the national Low-Carbon Energy Research Funding Initiative, which seeks to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. One way is to capture carbon - for storage underground or to convert it into useful products.