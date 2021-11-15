NTU team finds way to convert waste residue into building materials

The NTU team includes (clockwise from lower left) Assistant Professor Paul Liu from the School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering; Professor Lim Teik Thye from the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering; Assistant Professor Grzegorz Lisak,
The NTU team includes (clockwise from lower left) Assistant Professor Paul Liu from the School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering; Professor Lim Teik Thye from the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering; Assistant Professor Grzegorz Lisak, director of the Residues, Resource and Reclamation Centre at the Nanyang Environmental and Water Research Institute; and Professor Simon Redfern, dean of the College of Science.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
  • Published
    7 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have found a way to turn trash into resources - using ash generated from its waste treatment facility to capture carbon emissions and convert them into, for example, construction materials.

The project was one of 12 awarded a combined $55 million in grants under the national Low-Carbon Energy Research Funding Initiative, which seeks to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. One way is to capture carbon - for storage underground or to convert it into useful products.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Topics: 