NTU students to pay up to $50 more a month for hall rental from August

SINGAPORE – Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will raise its hall rental fees by up to 12 per cent in the upcoming school term.

The increment, which will take effect on Aug 1, has upset some students who say the new rates are too costly and that the university did not communicate the changes effectively enough.

The adjustments come after hall rental prices were raised by up to 6.5 per cent in 2022. There were no increase in 2020 or 2021.

In response to queries, an NTU spokesman said the upcoming hike will mean students will have to pay up to $50 more per month on rent.

Rents will start from $319 per person a month for a double room with no air-conditioning, up to $688 a month for an apartment room for post-graduate students.

The spokesman said NTU periodically reviews its hall fees to ensure they reflect inflation and the costs of operating and maintaining the halls.

“Since (the Covid-19 pandemic), utilities and operational costs, especially cleaning and security services, have continued to increase significantly, in particular due to the adoption of the Progressive Wage Model in Singapore,” he said.

He added that the university has also implemented cost-saving measures such as transitioning to energy-efficient LED lighting.

Students The Straits Times spoke to voiced concerns about having to pay more to stay on campus, as well as finding out about the price increases through social media rather than the school directly.

Many of them said they found out about the rise in hall fees through an Instagram post put up on Tuesday by the @ntufinaidfriends account.

A second-year NTU student, who wanted to be known only as Ms Wong, said the hike is unreasonable, adding that the existing fees were already “quite costly”.

She currently pays about $400 a month for a single room, for which she will soon have to fork out an extra $50 a month. This adds up to about $200 more for each semester.

Ms Wong, 21, said she will have to cut down on her spending to continue staying in the hall next semester.

“I live in Marine Parade and it takes two hours for me to get to school. Including the commute home, that’s four hours spent travelling in a day. For me, it’s more of a necessity than a luxury to stay in hall,” she added.

The NTU spokesman said that even with the upcoming fee adjustment, hall rates at the university remain lower or comparable with other local universities.