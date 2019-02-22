NTU student found dead in hostel room

SINGAPORE - A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday (Feb 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to a call for medical assistance at 38 Nanyang Crescent at around 7.05pm.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

NTU's Associate Provost (Student Life), Professor Kwok Kian Woon, told The Straits Times that the student was found unresponsive by his roommate in their residential hall room at around 7pm on Thursday.

The student died of natural causes, Prof Kwok said.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man's roommate had seen him sleeping when he left the hostel room in the morning. When the roommate returned in the evening, he found the man motionless in bed, and called the authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a young member of the university community, and our thoughts are with his family and friends," Prof Kwok said.

"The university will render all possible support to them during this difficult time, and we request everyone to respect their privacy."