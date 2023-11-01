NTU start-up gets $10m lift to use deep tech to boost mass charging of electric vehicles

SINGAPORE – A Singapore start-up has received a $10 million shot in the arm to commercialise technology that could allow electric vehicles to be charged more efficiently.

As the country gears up for their wider adoption, Amperesand’s proprietary equipment will facilitate a smarter way of converting electrical energy to and from the grid.

The spin-off from Nanyang Technological University is the first start-up to benefit from a $75 million deep-tech pilot programme first announced in September, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday at Temasek’s annual RIE Industry Day, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The programme is managed by state investment firm Temasek, National University of Singapore (NUS) and NTU, and was rolled out to accelerate the commercialisation of promising spin-offs from the universities.

Temasek, NUS and NTU’s $5 million funding will be matched by an equal amount by a deep-tech American-based venture capital investor. Deep tech refers to start-ups which provide high-tech innovation in engineering, or are based on significant scientific advances.

Co-founder of Amperesand, Dr Anshuman Tripathi, said that over the last century, electricity has been generated in large power stations, and then transmitted over power cables at extremely high voltages and distributed locally through a power transformer.

The transformer converts the electrical energy from high voltage, which is hazardous to humans and equipment, to lower voltages safe for use in industries, homes and offices.

Normally, power grids operate on alternating current (AC), which minimises the energy lost when it is transmitted over long power lines. However, there has been a steady increase in industrial equipment and household devices that are powered by direct current (DC), such as any battery-operated device, or the power generated by solar panels.

Conventional transformers, however, cannot convert DC to AC or vice versa, and require special equipment to do so.

Amperesand’s solid state transformer does away with the need for such power conversion equipment.

With solar energy increasingly being introduced into the distribution power grid, and the incoming surge of electric vehicles that will draw from the power grid, there needs to be a smarter way to convert and control electrical energy, said Dr Tripathi, who is also the senior programme director of future mobility systems and power grids at NTU’s Energy Research Institute. Different devices take and give back to the power grid at different voltages and currents, and without a smarter power interface, the stability of power networks will be compromised.

“Solid state transformers can regulate all these functions seamlessly in one unit. These devices are smaller and more efficient than the combined power conversion equipment built around conventional transformers. This is an important breakthrough in providing a balance between distribution power grid, alternating or direct current loads and clean energy resources,” he said.

The start-up aims to be the first in the world to commercialise a modular solid state transformer that can be scaled up for multi-megawatt fast charging of electric vehicles.

“The technology will be a game changer in the electric vehicle landscape. It will not only facilitate fast charging, making the process quicker than ever, but also optimise the control of energy transfer. Its ability to significantly improve power quality of the distribution grid will help to reduce the cost of grid operators,” said Dr Tripathi.

It is slated to deliver the first systems to customers globally by 2025.