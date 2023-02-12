NTU scientists first to prove quantum theory in giant leap for precise X-ray imaging

SINGAPORE - A team of seven scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is the first in the world to demonstrate an 83-year-old quantum physics theory, in a breakthrough that will pave the way for more precise NTU Assistant Professor Wong Liang Jieimaging.

The team, led by Nanyang Assistant Professor Wong Liang Jie from the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, successfully showed in experiments that X-rays are emitted at a lower energy, as predicted by quantum recoil theory, when charged particles such as electrons pass through a material to produce radiation.

Harnessing quantum recoil, which has eluded scientists for decades, will enable more precise X-ray machines to be developed for imaging human tissue samples and detecting flaws in semiconductor chips.

Radiation such as X-rays can be produced when electrically charged particles such as electrons are accelerated to increase their energy, and passed through a material, disturbing its atoms. As atoms settle back to their original states, radiation is emitted.

Russian physicist Vitaly Ginzburg hypothesised in 1940 that electrons slow down and get deflected as they interact with the atoms of the material they pass through.

As a result, the energies of the radiation would be lower than what is predicted by classical physics.

He named this phenomenon “quantum recoil”.

Classical physics assumes that the changes to the electron’s energy and path as they interact with the atoms are expected to be negligible, and thus have an insignificant impact on the energy of the radiation produced.

Proving quantum recoil had frustrated scientists for decades.

Special materials, such as those with repeated patterns in their atomic structures, were required – but the precision required to create them had been limited by current technology.

The NTU team, which had already been researching the production of X-rays by exposing inorganic compounds about the size of computer chips to moving electrons, turned their experiments to quantum recoil.

With a scanning electron microscope, they bombarded separate samples of graphite and hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) with electrons.

The energies of X-rays emitted were measured and found to match the values predicted by quantum recoil theory.