NTU scientists find way to produce microalgae oil in bulk, may replace palm oil in food products

SINGAPORE - Scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have found a way to sustainably produce oil from microalgae that could replace the use of palm oil in food production.

Palm oil is the world's most popular vegetable oil and is present in around half of all consumer products, with around 77 million tonnes produced for the global market in 2018. This is set to grow to 107.6 million tonnes by 2024.

However, the rapid expansion of oil palm plantations has led to massive deforestation in several countries.

For example, in Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, large swathes of carbon-rich rainforests and peatlands are destroyed to make way for palm oil plantations, releasing huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and destroying the habitats of endangered native wildlife.

Aside from being a greener alternative to palm oil, the microalgae-derived oil is also more nutritious than palm oil, Professor William Chen, director of NTU's Food Science and Technology Programme, told reporters on Monday (March 21).

For one, the oil derived from algae contains more polyunsaturated fatty acids compared with palm oil - which can help reduce cholesterol levels in the blood and lower a person's risk of heart disease and stroke, said Prof Chen, who led the project.

The algae-produced oil, developed in collaboration with scientists from the University of Malaya in Malaysia, also contains fewer saturated fatty acids, which have been linked to stroke and related conditions.

To produce the oil, pyruvic acid, an organic acid that occurs in all living cells, is added to a culture medium solution with the algae Chromochloris zofingiensis and exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light to stimulate photosynthesis.

After 14 days, the microalgae is washed, dried and treated with methanol to break down the bonds between the oil and the algae protein, so that the oil can be extracted.

The team has also developed green processing technology to efficiently separate the lipids, carbohydrates and proteins from the microalgae to ensure that the entire process has little to no waste, said Prof Chen.

The extracted lipids would be the plant-based oil while the proteins and carbohydrates could be extracted for other uses.

To produce enough plant-based oil to manufacture a store-bought chocolate bar that weighs 100g, 160g of algae would be required.