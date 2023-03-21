NTU scientists find way to grow fish food from microbes cleared by food processing plants

SINGAPORE - Murky wastewater from washing uncooked staples like rice or soya beans may eventually become “microbial factories” to grow food for fish at an industrial scale.

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering (SCELSE) have found that various microbial organisms in used water from soy processing plants can become a “substantial” amount of protein.

These microbes multiply even when simply stirred at room temperature in bioreactors – making it a cheap, convenient and sustainable way to synthesise protein.

The proof-of-concept study, which will be published in the journal Science of the Total Environment in May, showed that wastewater itself is nutrient rich, and can support the growth of microbial communities containing many types of beneficial bacteria that can produce vitamins or probiotics.

Once the nutrients in the water are exhausted, the microbes can be dried and harvested as protein. Around 40 per cent of the dried biomass extracted from exhausted soy-processing wastewaters was viable protein, with essential amino acids needed for fish aquaculture.

Professor Stefan Wuertz, who led the study, said that the new finding has the potential to create a local sustainable source for aquaculture feed, which is typically made of ground-up fish – a finite, imported resource.

According to a report by non-government organisations Changing Markets Foundation and Compassion in World Farming, over 69 per cent of fishmeal is used to feed farmed fish, which can lead to overfishing and depletion of wild fish populations.

The local soy-processing market is valued at around $200 million, while the market for beer production is valued at around $1.36 billion dollars, noted Prof Wuertz, who is deputy director of NTU’s SCELSE.

He said 4.9 litres of nutrient rich wastewater is produced for every litre of soya sauce produced in Singapore, while 4 litres of wastewater is produced for every litre of beer made here.

“With aquaculture producing around 10 per cent of Singapore’s local food consumption, we thought that connecting the waste stream of the food processing industry to the growing needs of the aquaculture industry would help create a local circular economy.”

Additionally, used waters from food processing plants are also particularly viable compared to wastewaters from other sources such as sewage, because they must already meet the Singapore Food Agency’s standards for cleanliness and the absence of dangerous pathogens.

A further study is currently underway to quantify how protein yields from food processing wastewater can be improved to make it viable as a replacement for aquaculture feed. The study will be out later this year.

Prof Wuertz said the best way to operate such a microbial protein farming facility would be for food processing companies to build the facility close to their premises, as this would avoid the logistical difficulties and cost of transporting large amounts of wastewater to a central plant.

The microbial protein harvested can be sold to aquaculture farms, creating a new revenue stream for food processing firms, he added.