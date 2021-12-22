NTU scientists develop plant-based ingredient to replace eggs and dairy in mayonnaise

SINGAPORE - Finicky food lovers may soon not have to skip the mayo.

Mayonnaise made entirely from plant-based ingredients - but richer in protein and antioxidants compared with the conventional product - could become a reality here.

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) developed a plant-based emulsifier which has the necessary properties to replace egg or dairy ingredients in food staples like mayonnaise, salad dressings and whipped cream.

Emulsifiers are crucial in food production as they help to combine ingredients that usually do not mix well - such as oil and water.

For example, egg yolk is often used as the emulsifying agent in mayonnaise to ensure that the oil and water it contains do not separate.

To create the emulsifier, the NTU scientists used spent barley grains, a by-product from beer brewing and Milo production, that is rich in protein.

Professor William Chen, director of NTU's food science and technology programme who led the project, said Singapore produces around 23,000 tonnes of spent barley grains which end up in landfills. They decompose and add to the nation's greenhouse gas emissions.

Globally, 39 million tonnes of spent grains are produced by the brewing industry.

"The spent grain, though rich in protein, is not widely used in food processing as the protein component is difficult to extract," said Prof Chen.

Although the spent grains can be used for cattle feed or solid fuel, the NTU team felt that more could be done to unlock their nutritional value for human consumption.

To produce the emulsifier, the spent grain is first fermented with a fungus, known as Rhizopus oligosporus, to make the nutrient-extraction process easier.

The fungus secretes enzymes to break down the complex molecular structure of the spent grain, making it a simple and cost-effective way of extracting the proteins and antioxidants.

Current commercial processes of nutrient extraction involve the use of chemicals or high temperatures, which make them costly and complicated, said Prof Chen.

Once these proteins are extracted, they are freeze-dried into a solid form so that they can be used for producing foods such as mayonnaise.