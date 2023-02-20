NTU scientists create proxy maps of damage from Turkey-Syria quake to guide rescue work

SINGAPORE - A few hours after a deadly earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria earlier in February, a team from Nanyang Technological University’s Earth Observatory of Singapore (EOS) began to build maps showing the extent of the damage in the afflicted regions.

Developed from processing raw satellite data, the damage proxy maps can be used to guide local governments and first responders in identifying the areas most in need of rescue and aid.

“Disaster response agencies need to make quick decisions to assess, for example, how many bottles of water and personal hygiene kits need to be shipped to the displaced people and survivors, and where to allocate resources,” said Associate Professor Yun Sang-Ho, director of NTU’s EOS-Remote Sensing Lab.

The magnitude-7.8 quake that hit south-east Turkey and parts of neighbouring Syria on Feb 6 has killed more than 45,000 people.

After Sentinel Asia – an initiative contributing to disaster management in the Asia Pacific – and the United Nations World Food Programme contacted Prof Yun’s lab in the afternoon that day, his team worked round the clock for two days to build the first map.

The team collaborated with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) to access satellite images of the affected region before the earthquake, while the agency’s satellite captured the aftermath. It took two days for Jaxa’s Advanced Land Observing Satellite-2 to position itself over the Turkey-Syria region on Feb 8.

The satellite uses synthetic aperture radar technology, sending radio waves to the earth’s surface and collecting data to form images. The radar can penetrate darkness and clouds to take snapshots of the aftermath.

After receiving the satellite data, the EOS-Remote Sensing team processed them through a software and did statistical analyses to find out how much the area changed after the temblor and aftershocks. It involved hours of keen-eyed, meticulous work, including checking against news reports and videos.

Their first proxy map of the damage was released just after 2am on Feb 9. It covered a 70km by 236km area, which included the earthquake’s epicentre in the Turkish town of Pazarcik and majorly affected cities, including Kahramanmaras in Turkey and Aleppo in Syria.