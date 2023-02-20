NTU researchers charting the world of Singapore’s dung beetles

SINGAPORE – While people are turned away by the smell of poop, a certain species of beetle thinks the world of mammal faeces, since they are essential for its nutrition and reproduction.

Dung beetles are the ecosystem engineers of the forest. They move collected dung into secret underground chambers or roll it into large balls to be buried elsewhere, to serve as food depository and place of nesting.

In doing so, they play an important role in helping to return the nutrients found in animal dung to the soil, nourishing it and allowing other organisms to thrive.

The dung beetle, then, can offer scientists an indication of how healthy a forest ecosystem is.

Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Tropical Ecology and Entomology Lab at the Asian School of the Environment are currently surveying the Central Catchment Nature Reserve to determine the presence of dung beetles.

This comes under biodiversity surveys conducted by the National Parks Board which are expected to last until 2025.

PhD student Ong Xin Rui, who is leading the research effort with undergrad Samuel Cheong, told The Straits Times that little is known about the dung beetles of Singapore – how many species live here, what is their natural history and where on the island they can be found.

The best place to locate them, she said, is the Central Catchment Nature Reserve – the largest remaining patch of lush forest in the heart of Singapore.

“However, we currently lack up-to-date records of their diversity and distribution within these core forest areas,” added Ms Ong.

She said that the reserve is also home to various mammals, ranging from the commonly seen macaques and wild boars to elusive ones, such as langurs, mousedeer and pangolins.

“In South-east Asia’s tropical forests, human impact, such as the conversion of forests to agricultural ecosystems, have affected mammal populations, which in turn would affect the diversity and abundance of dung beetle populations due to changes in available mammal dung resources,” she added.