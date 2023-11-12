NTU researcher hopes to help poorer countries have a sustainable water supply

SINGAPORE – Reading about the apocalyptic floods that ravaged Pakistan in July 2022 made an indelible impact on young water researcher Naeem Nadzri.

The damage cost the nation some US$15.2 billion (S$20.6 billion) and killed around 1,700 people.

One particular aftermath of the disaster was the most striking for Mr Naeem – the lack of access to clean water.

“When it comes to a flood, you’d think that there’s water all around, but actually much of their water resources, such as lakes and rivers, are contaminated by debris and sedimentation,” he said.

Infrastructure like roads and pipes that transport water to communities are also damaged, he noted.

In fact, a report by the United Nations’ children agency in August found that some eight million people in Pakistan still did not have access to clean water a year after the floods.

This fuelled the spread of water-borne diseases, plaguing children with malaria, dengue and diarrhoea.

“That got me thinking: With climate change worsening the intensity and frequency of these disasters, what would happen to the long-term water supply in these countries?” said Mr Naeem.

The Pakistan disaster also gave him a mission in life and a PhD focus: The 26-year-old is working for his PhD in water research at the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute, and hopes to be part of efforts to create sufficient freshwater water resources for all the world’s populations, rich or poor.

“Much more also has to be done in water governance – so that people know how to conserve the precious resource and use it sustainably. Water-intensive sectors like agriculture urgently need to cut their water use,” he said.

He is a part of a team of 20 young people under Singapore’s inaugural Climate Youth Development Programme who will be heading to COP28 in Dubai. The initiative was launched by the Government to help the youth learn about the conference and understand how climate issues are discussed on the world stage.

The United Nations-led talks will be held from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

The COP28 presidency has elevated water on its agenda, with a focus on restoring freshwater ecosystems, enhancing urban water resilience and bolstering water-resilient food systems.