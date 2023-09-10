NTU professor first Singapore winner of Apec science prize from 16 nominees

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean scientist who developed a cost-effective and sustainable material that can be used for green hydrogen energy, and in semiconductor manufacturing, is the first Singapore winner of a regional prize for scientific innovation.

Professor Liu Zheng, 40, from Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) School of Materials Science and Engineering beat 16 nominees to win the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Science Prize for Innovation, Research and Education (Aspire).

Apec Aspire awards young scientists for their scientific research and scholarly publications, as well as collaboration with other scientists from the 21 Apec member economies, which include Vietnam, Japan and Australia. The prize is worth US$25,000 (S$34,000).

The award ceremony took place earlier this month in Seattle in the United States.

Prof Liu was recognised for the relevance of his research to this year’s theme of Inclusive Science, Technology, and Innovation for a Resilient and Sustainable Environment.

He told The Straits Times he feels lucky that his work aligned well to the theme chosen by the US as the host of this year’s award, and is encouraged by the global recognition it brings.

His research centres on the application of sustainable 2D materials that are just one atom thick. Prof Liu found that the 2-dimensional structure of this material is useful in improving green energy generation, and the semiconductor industry.

For instance, 2D platinum can be used as a highly efficient catalyst to produce hydrogen used as a form of green energy.

Traditionally, platinum is used as a catalyst in the reaction, making it a costly process, as 1g of platinum costs around US$31. Assuming 1g of platinum is needed to make a catalyst conventionally, using selenium to create a 2D platinum catalyst requires only 0.25g of platinum. This lowers the platinum costs as a smaller amount of platinum is used, but maintains the efficiency of the hydrogen generation process.

With Singapore setting its sights on achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, hydrogen energy is a key energy source that will help bring the country towards that goal.