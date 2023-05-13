NTU Prof’s nanomechanics research leads to prominent Royal Society Fellowship

SINGAPORE - What makes the teeth of limpets, small sea snails typically as long as a credit card, the strongest known natural materials known to date? Even stronger than spider silk, the tiny teeth which line the tongue of these aquatic creatures are so strong that a diamond saw is required to cut them.

Professor Gao Huajian, a Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU), has the answer - the teeth’s microscopic structures, which include numerous ultra-fine “nanorods” organised in specific patterns.

It was in recognition of this discovery, as well as several other contributions to the field of nanomechanics, that led to Prof Gao’s election as a Fellow of the Royal Society, the United Kingdom’s national academy of sciences.

Prof Gao, who is from NTU’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, joins the ranks of renowned scientists, engineers and technologists around the world, including Stephen Hawking, Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Dorothy Hodgkin as a member of the prestigious learned society.

He is also the only one of the 80 researchers, innovators and communicators awarded the Fellowship in 2023 to be from a Singapore organisation.

The Royal Society, formally known as The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge, is the world’s oldest scientific academy in continuous existence, having been first established in 1660. Members are elected for life through a peer review process, on the basis of excellence in science.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Prof Gao said: “It’s every scientist’s dream to join the Royal Society as a Fellow. I was hoping that one day I would, and I was very excited when I found out that I was shortlisted.”

Every year, about 800 candidates are nominated by the society’s existing Fellows, selected according to their “substantial contributions to the improvement of natural knowledge, including mathematics, engineering science and medical science.”

“When I first heard the news of my nomination, I was extremely excited,” recalled Prof Gao, “but I kept it confidential because I wasn’t sure if my election would be successful.”

Prof Gao’s research contributions and discoveries in the field of nanomechanics – the study of the mechanical properties of near atomic-scale structures – spans nearly four decades.

Frequently inspired by nature, his findings on limpet teeth lays the groundwork for developing materials that mimic the structure of the teeth, which in turn could be used to develop more effective machining tools.

One of his biggest discoveries was a model he developed in the 1990s to explain how the size of tiny dents made in a material reflects its hardness. This helped industry players with the quality control of electronic components then, since making dents was sometimes the only way to test the mechanical properties of small components like computer chips. The 1998 research paper on the model has been cited over 4,400 times.