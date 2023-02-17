NTU, NUS among world’s 50 research organisations most cited by key global innovators

SINGAPORE – Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) are among the world’s top 50 research organisations whose work underpins solutions created by major global innovators, says scientific intelligence firm Clarivate.

The ranking is based on the number of research papers referenced in inventions by organisations in the 2023 edition of the Top 100 Global Innovators list released by the UK-based analytics firm on Thursday.

NTU ranked seventh, with 1,013 papers referenced, while NUS was placed 22nd with 753 papers.

Topping the list of research organisations was the Chinese Academy of Sciences in China, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University in the United States.

This is the first time that Clarivate has ranked institutions whose research was referenced by global innovators. These innovators include 3M, Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

Clarivate has separately published its Highly Cited Researchers list for about a decade.

Professor Luke Ong, vice-president for research at NTU, said the university’s placing was a testament to its commitment to deepening interdisciplinary research that benefits mankind.

“Catalysing high-impact research and translating it into enterprising innovations that benefit industry and society are core tenets of the NTU 2025 five-year strategic plan,” he said.

Professor Chen Tsuhan, deputy president for research and technology at NUS, said the university is committed to staying the course in delivering research excellence that brings about tangible impact.

“We are proud that our research proves to have strong translational impact in pushing boundaries of innovation, and is making a positive difference on a global scale,” he said.