NTU investigating senior professor accused of plagiarising former student’s work

SINGAPORE – The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is investigating one of its professors following online claims that he had plagiarised one of his former student’s final-year project in his research paper.

The assertions were first made on online forum Reddit on Tuesday by someone claiming to be an NTU student who noticed stark similarities between Associate Professor Qu Jingyi’s 2018 research paper titled “Escape as a Mode of Existence: On Ruan Ji’s Escapism Complex” and Mr Wang Yueming’s 2014 project titled “Escapism in the Literary Works of Ruan Ji”.

Prof Qu is the head of Chinese at the School of Humanities at NTU and deputy director of its Centre for Chinese Language and Culture. He was also Mr Wang’s final-year project supervisor in 2014.

Prof Qu’s 2018 paper is written in English, while Mr Wang’s is in Chinese. Prof Qu’s paper, which was accessible on Academia.edu, an open repository of academic articles, has since been taken down.

Checks by The Straits Times found that more than 50 per cent of Prof Qu’s paper looked like a direct translation of Mr Wang’s 2014 paper, with no attribution to the latter. These sections include analyses of poems and inferences made on related research papers.

In the second half of Prof Qu’s paper, in particular, where he analyses four of Han dynasty Chinese poet Ruan Ji’s poems, he seemingly takes Mr Wang’s observations as his own completely.

To give an example, Prof Qu wrote in his analysis of a poem: “Is Yang Zhu crying at the forked road or Ruan Ji feeling sad at his own road (fate)? The answer is obvious. The two lines seen in the poem later, ‘Facing upwards, soaring birds in flight can be seen/ Looking downwards fishes are swimming merrily’ depicts the imagery of ‘the freedom flying birds and swimming fishes enjoy’, is actually the representative of Ruan Ji’s desire for freedom.”