25-year-old died of coronary artery disease, post-mortem finds

A 25-year-old operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) who collapsed during a Health Promotion Board (HPB) Quick HIIT session died of coronary artery disease, a post-mortem examination has found.

All HPB Quick HIIT (high-intensity interval training) sessions will remain suspended until further notice, as a review of safety practices for its fitness programme is ongoing, said HPB and the Ministry of Defence yesterday.

Mindef, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and HPB are assisting the NSman's family.

The man, who had joined the session under the NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) programme, collapsed at the start of the main exercise after completing the warm-up at West Coast Park.

He was immediately attended to by trainers from HPB's external vendor, said HPB and Mindef in a statement last Thursday morning. He was later pronounced dead at National University Hospital.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported last Friday that the NSman paid attention to his health and would go for runs regularly, according to his cousin-in-law.

The relative said that the man had signed up for the HIIT training as it would allow him to fulfil the annual fitness requirements for NSmen and also because he hoped to improve his overall fitness.

Before the start of all HPB physical activity programmes, on-site safety briefings and well-being checks are conducted, said the statement.

The NS FIT programme, which was launched last year, is designed to encourage NSmen to lead active and healthy lifestyles by bringing NS fitness activities nearer to the community.

It offers various fitness activities at 42 locations islandwide, including at fitness conditioning centres within SAF camps and some public parks.

Those who are unable to achieve at least a pass in their individual physical proficiency test can opt to take part in the 10-session programme to fulfil their annual fitness requirements, according to the NS portal.