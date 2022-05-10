NSFs, regulars to be allowed to retain civilian ICs when enlisting

Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) and regulars will no longer need to surrender their civilian identity cards (ICs) when they are enlisting.

From Sunday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will cease the requirement for NSFs and regulars in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to surrender their ICs for safekeeping for the duration of their service, it said yesterday.

Currently, upon enlistment in the SAF for national service, NSFs are required to exchange their civilian IC for a military IC, also known as the 11B. Those who choose to work as regulars are also subject to this requirement.

The requirement will also cease for Home Team NSFs, starting from the batch enlisting on May 17 and 18.

In a statement, Mindef said the military IC will still be issued to all SAF NSFs and regulars, "as it continues to serve as the primary document to identify themselves as SAF service personnel".

"SAF personnel will hold both their NRICs (national registration identity cards) and their military ICs going forward," it said.

The civilian ICs of all serving NSFs and regulars will be returned in phases through their unit manpower officers. The exercise will be completed by November.

Mindef said NSFs and regulars have been required to surrender their civilian ICs since the introduction of national service in 1967.

"As a new and independent nation without strong military traditions, SAF soldiers carried the military IC instead of a civilian one to remind them of their roles and responsibilities to defend Singapore," the ministry said.

More than a million male Singaporeans and permanent residents have served their national service over the past 55 years.

"Singaporeans have accepted national service as a necessary commitment by enlistees to build a strong national defence through the SAF," said Mindef.

"We have succeeded in building a military ethos that has been sustained across a few generations."