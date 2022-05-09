NSFs, regulars no longer need to surrender their civilian ICs when enlisting

SINGAPORE - Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) and regulars will no longer need to surrender their civilian identity cards (ICs) when enlisting.

From Sunday (May 15) onwards, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will cease the requirement for NSFs and regulars in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to surrender their Ics for safekeeping for the duration of their service, it said on Monday (May 9).

For Home Team NSFs, this requirement will also cease, starting from the batch of NSFs enlisting this month.

In a statement, Mindef said the military IC will still be issued to all SAF NSFs and regulars, “as it continues to serve as the primary document to identify themselves as SAF service personnel”.

“SAF personnel will hold both their NRICs and their military ICs going forward,” it added.

The ICs of all serving NSFs and regulars will be returned in phases through their unit manpower officers. The return of the NRICs will be completed by November.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs will also cease the requirement for Home Team NSFs to surrender their physical ICs for safekeeping.

Those who are currently serving will also be given back their NRICs in phases.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will also continue to issue the NS IC to their NSFs, as it remains the primary document for identifying their NSFs, said Mindef.