NSFs can zoom in on industries at career and education fair

Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) who are about to complete their service are getting more targeted help in their search for career and educational opportunities.

A quarterly fair to help prepare NSFs for work or further studies now has thematic zones for key industries, such as logistics, engineering, infocomm technology as well as hospitality and tourism, where they can find out more about the job opportunities in and requirements of each industry.

This new feature at the Enhanced Career and Education Fair (ECEF) aims to deliver a more targeted experience based on industry manpower needs and NSFs' educational background and skills.

Around 4,000 NSFs visited the thematic zones at the 16th edition of ECEF yesterday at Suntec City Convention Centre. The one-day event has been organised quarterly by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs since 2015.

The latest edition had hour-long SkillsFuture Advice workshops held under the SkillsFuture@NS initiative. These sessions guided NSFs in reflecting on the skills and competencies they have acquired through national service (NS), as well as in making choices post-NS.

The workshops also shared career preparation tips and learning resources. In addition, an online career starter pack was launched yesterday to provide NSFs with the tools and resources needed in their job search.

The fair saw 72 exhibitors - 57 companies from various industries and 15 institutes of higher learning.

Special Constable Sergeant Lee Chan Hon, 20, from the Police National Service Department, wanted to find a suitable internship in engineering and infocomm technology. He will complete his NS in three months.

Speaking to companies such as GE Aviation Engine Services Singapore and IBM gave him a better understanding of industry requirements as well as internship and job opportunities.

"The fair showed me there are many different jobs in the same field," he said, adding that he saw potential areas which he could diversify into in the future.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who was at the ECEF, said Mindef is committed to working with educational institutions and employers to bring the most relevant opportunities to NSFs.

"For many of them, they will be thinking of furthering their studies and quite a few will also be thinking of looking for jobs. Through activities like this, we will work with them and invest in them with a common thinking of a better future."