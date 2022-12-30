NSF was AWOL for over 9 years before surrendering himself

SINGAPORE – A full-time national serviceman who went absent without official leave (AWOL) for more than nine years was on Friday sentenced to 23 months’ jail.

Iryadi Ariffin Mohd Hambal, now 31, was posted to the Singapore Civil Defence Force headquarters in July 2011. He failed to report for duty in July 2012.

He continued to be absent for about nine years and three months before surrendering himself to the authorities in October 2021. Court documents did not state how he evaded detection during that time.

Iryadi pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge under the Civil Defence Act. He told the court that he had delayed reporting for national service duty as his mother was hospitalised at the time and his family needed money.

“I was working because I needed to raise funds and the NS salary is a bit small,” said Iryadi, who completed his two years of NS this month.

He added that he eventually took his parents’ advice to turn himself in as he “did not wish to run any more” and hoped to “start life anew as a better person”.

The prosecution sought two years’ jail for the accused, which is the maximum punishment for going AWOL.

In mitigation, Iryadi asked District Judge Marvin Bay to sentence him to probation and electronic tagging in lieu of a jail term.

He said he regretted his actions and showed good conduct in camp after his surrender.

“I need to be there for my family, as my father is undergoing check-ups for low haemoglobin levels that could be cancerous,” he said.

In sentencing him, District Judge Bay said Iryadi’s period of absence was rather extreme.

“I am mindful of your family circumstances, but you should be aware that your national service obligations must come first,” he said.

The judge acknowledged, however, that the accused had voluntarily surrendered himself and had pleaded guilty at a fairly early opportunity.

“Ultimately, it is essential to impose a sentence commensurate with the period of AWOL to act as a sufficient deterrent against these offences.

“And to encourage offenders to surrender, so as to break their AWOL period as quickly as possible, or face the ultimate consequence of a more severe term of imprisonment as punishment,” said District Judge Bay.

Iryadi will begin serving his sentence on Jan 27, 2023.