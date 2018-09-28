NSF found hanged at Sembawang Air Base

SINGAPORE - A full-time national serviceman (NSF) from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was found hanged in his office at Sembawang Air Base on Friday (Sept 28) at 8.22am.

The NSF was a transport operator from 706 Squadron.

His unit called the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for assistance, and an SAF medical officer pronounced the NSF dead on site at 8.31am.

The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman.

The SAF is also assisting the family in their time of grief. Police investigations are ongoing.