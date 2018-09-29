NSF found dead at Sembawang Air Base

A full-time national serviceman (NSF) from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was found hanging from a rope in his office at Sembawang Air Base yesterday at 8.22am, the Ministry of Defence said yesterday.

The NSF, whose name and age were not stated, was a transport operator from 706 Squadron.

His unit called the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for assistance, and an SAF medical officer pronounced the serviceman dead on site at 8.31am.

Mindef and SAF extend their condolences to the family of the late serviceman. The SAF is helping the family in their time of grief. Police investigations are ongoing.

Timothy Goh