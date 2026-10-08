Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NSF dies after being found unconscious at Basic Military Training Centre School 3 in Pulau Tekong

An NSF died after he was found unconscious at the foot of a building at BMTC School 3.

SINGAPORE – A full-time national serviceman (NSF) was pronounced dead in the hospital after he was found unconscious at the foot of a building in Pulau Tekong on the afternoon of Oct 8 .

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said that the incident happened at 1.22pm at a building at Basic Military Training Centre School 3, and that he was not involved in training at the time of the incident.

He was immediately taken to Pulau Tekong Medical Centre for emergency treatment, and later evacuated via helicopter to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) .

He arrived at SGH at 2.05pm and was pronounced dead at 2.27pm .

“The Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” the ministry said in its Facebook post.

Helplines Mental well-being National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm) Counselling Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180 Online resources mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

“The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief.”

Investigations are ongoing.