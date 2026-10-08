NSF dies after being found unconscious at Basic Military Training Centre School 3 in Pulau Tekong
SINGAPORE – A full-time national serviceman (NSF) was pronounced dead in the hospital after he was found unconscious at the foot of a building in Pulau Tekong on the afternoon of Oct 8.
In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said that the incident happened at 1.22pm at a building at Basic Military Training Centre School 3, and that he was not involved in training at the time of the incident.
He was immediately taken to Pulau Tekong Medical Centre for emergency treatment, and later evacuated via helicopter to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).
He arrived at SGH at 2.05pm and was pronounced dead at 2.27pm.
“The Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” the ministry said in its Facebook post.
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“The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief.”
Investigations are ongoing.