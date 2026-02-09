Straitstimes.com header logo

NSF, 22, arrested for allegedly making fake bomb threat against Paya Lebar Air Base

The Republic of Singapore Air Force on Jan 23 was made aware of online posts alleging a bomb threat at the Paya Lebar Air Base.

On Jan 23, an NSF created an online post claiming that improvised explosive devices were installed at 12 specified locations within Paya Lebar Air Base, and in the vehicles of RSAF senior officers.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Vihanya Rakshika

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) was arrested on Jan 28 and put in detention barracks following a false bomb threat made against the Paya Lebar Air Base on Jan 23.

In a media release on Feb 9, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the NSF was working in the air base and current evidence suggests that the NSF was a lone perpetrator.

“The NSF was placed under close arrest in the Singapore Armed Forces Detention Barracks on Jan 28, 2026,” the ministry said.

On Jan 23, he had

created an online post

claiming that improvised explosive devices were installed at 12 specified locations within the air base, and in the vehicles of Republic of Singapore Air Force senior officers, MINDEF said.

The threat was confirmed to be a hoax after bomb sweeps and other precautionary measures were taken.

The NSF is currently being investigated. MINDEF said that depending on the outcome of investigations, he could be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code – communicating false information of a harmful thing, where he will be tried via general court martial.

This offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and $50,000 fine.

MINDEF said the Singapore Armed Forces treats all security threats seriously, and that those who make fake security threats will be dealt with under the law.

