NS enlistees can be vaccinated before starting military training

National service enlistees can now receive the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine before they start their basic military training. This is part of the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) range of measures to shore up its defences against the virus.

More than 90 per cent of those who joined the enlistment process at Selarang Camp in Loyang on Tuesday had received their first dose before turning up.

They were also swabbed before they set foot on Pulau Tekong, where the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) is located, so the centre would be able to pick up any positive cases quickly.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, in an interview ahead of SAF Day today, said that more than 90 per cent of SAF and Ministry of Defence personnel have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. By the second week of this month, 92 per cent will be fully vaccinated with both doses.

This means the SAF has achieved herd immunity, said Dr Ng.

In outlining how the SAF is responding to an endemic Covid-19 situation, he said that military units cannot have the equivalent of a circuit breaker or even a phase two (heightened alert) to curb infections, as Singapore continues to face security threats, from terrorism to maritime security concerns.

"For the SAF, it must execute your security functions without unnecessary restraints, but be prepared to isolate small groups if infections arise," he said.

BMTC's commander, Colonel Yee Kok Meng, told reporters on Tuesday that the training school is essential for building up operational units and future commanders.

To allay any medical concerns and to address queries about the vaccination process, BMTC has scheduled virtual engagement sessions with pre-enlistees and their parents, he said. Vaccination remains voluntary.

A measure that has been implemented since the start of the nationwide phase two (heightened alert) curbs in May is to place recruits on stay-home restriction orders when they book out.

This means they can leave home only for essential activities when they are out of camp, and must inform their commanders when they do so.

Asked if this measure will affect recruits' rest during weekends, Col Yee said commanders will check in on the recruits in the morning and evening. "In between, generally, we won't have any additional measures for them. They can go about their business, whether resting or de-stressing," he said.

He added that warnings will be given first, if recruits do not adhere to the stay-home requirement. Repeat offenders will face follow-up action by the training school.

Since early last year, BMTC training has been conducted in smaller groups. No interaction is allowed between groups.

Trainers who have to interact with different groups of recruits have to undergo rostered routine testing for Covid-19. This is done every seven days. But recruits do not have to undergo routine testing as this is not considered necessary, said Col Yee.

Since last July, wastewater surveillance has also been implemented in Pulau Tekong to detect viral fragments. Wastewater samples are collected four times a week and sent to a certified lab.

TraceTogether tokens are also issued to all recruits and staff on Pulau Tekong so that contact tracing can be carried out expediently.